Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Yankees.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .227 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (13.3%).
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (11.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has driven in a run in 18 games this year (30.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.243
|AVG
|.212
|.319
|OBP
|.297
|.379
|SLG
|.365
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|13
|29/13
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks seventh, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
