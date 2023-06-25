The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .276 with nine doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 24 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in 17.9% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has driven in a run in 15 games this year (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 16 games this season (41.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .306 AVG .246 .323 OBP .257 .645 SLG .385 9 XBH 7 6 HR 1 11 RBI 5 11/1 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings