Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Monday, Jonah Heim (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 72 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .286 with 29 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 29th in slugging.
- In 73.1% of his 67 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 46.3% of his games this year (31 of 67), with more than one RBI 13 times (19.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.274
|AVG
|.296
|.325
|OBP
|.345
|.556
|SLG
|.430
|17
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|26
|26/8
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 5.63 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.