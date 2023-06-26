The Texas Rangers (47-30) and Detroit Tigers (33-43) clash on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

The probable starters are Andrew Heaney (5-4) for the Rangers and Matthew Boyd (5-5) for the Tigers.

Rangers vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-4, 3.98 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (5-5, 5.63 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers' Heaney (5-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, a 2.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.286 in 14 games this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 14 starts this season.

Heaney has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd (5-5) takes the mound first for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 5.63 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 5.63 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.

Boyd has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Boyd will try to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).

He surrendered at least one earned run in each of his appearances in 2023.

Matthew Boyd vs. Rangers

He will match up with a Rangers team that is batting .272 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .454 (third in the league) with 102 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Boyd has thrown six innings, giving up five earned runs on five hits while striking out five.

