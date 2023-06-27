Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .344 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Seager has picked up a hit in 37 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 21.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (48.9%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (23.4%).

In 40.4% of his games this year (19 of 47), he has scored, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he has scored more than once.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .386 AVG .295 .453 OBP .357 .713 SLG .489 19 XBH 11 7 HR 3 23 RBI 23 16/13 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings