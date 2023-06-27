Tuesday's WNBA schedule includes Arike Ogunbowale's Dallas Wings (6-8) hitting the road to match up with Sug Sutton and the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) at Footprint Center. Game time is 10:00 PM ET.

Dallas enters this contest following a 93-83 defeat against Los Angeles. The Wings' leading scorer was Ogunbowale, who wound up with 18 points, eight assists and three steals. Phoenix enters this matchup having lost to Seattle in their last game 97-74. They were led by Moriah Jefferson (18 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Michaela Onyenwere (14 PTS, 44.4 FG%).

Wings vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-165 to win)

Wings (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+140 to win)

Mercury (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-3.5)

Wings (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX

Wings Season Stats

Although the Wings are giving up 85.4 points per game (third-worst in WNBA) on defense, their offense has been strong, as they rank third-best in the league by putting up 84.5 points per game.

Dallas is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 38.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 34.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

In terms of assists, the Wings are delivering only 17.6 assists per game (second-worst in league).

Dallas is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Wings rank fifth in the WNBA by sinking 7.2 three-pointers per contest, but they have a 29.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks second-worst in the league.

With 7.7 three-pointers conceded per game, Dallas is seventh in the WNBA. It is allowing a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks eighth in the league.

Wings Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Wings' offense has been better at home, where they average 86.0 points per game, compared to on the road, where they record 83.0 per game. Defensively, they have been better in home games, where they give up 83.4 points per game, versus on the road, where they let their opponents to score 87.3 per game.

In home games, Dallas averages 2.7 more rebounds per game than on the road (40.1 at home, 37.4 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 3.9 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.4 at home, 36.3 on the road).

The Wings average 0.7 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (18.0 at home, 17.3 on the road). During the 2023 WNBA campaign, Dallas is turning the ball over more in home games (14.1 per game) than away (12.1), and is forcing more turnovers at home (14.6 per game) compared to on the road (14.0).

The Wings hit 0.4 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (7.4).They also shoot a lower percentage at home (29.0% in home games compared to 29.2% on the road).

In 2023 Dallas averages 8.0 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.4 away, allowing 34.6% shooting from deep at home compared to 34.9% away.

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have been favored on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've finished 5-4 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Wings have a record of 4-2 (66.7%).

Dallas' record against the spread is 5-8-0.

Dallas has an ATS record of 3-4 as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wings have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

