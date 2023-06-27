Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .293.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

In 62.5% of his 64 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 37 .271 AVG .308 .320 OBP .363 .458 SLG .474 8 XBH 14 5 HR 3 15 RBI 18 24/6 K/BB 27/12 4 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings