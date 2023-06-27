Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (47-31) on Tuesday, June 27, when they match up with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (34-43) at Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Tigers have +155 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.38 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (1-1, 4.63 ERA)

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 46 times and won 29, or 63%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rangers have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (39.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won nine of 23 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 4-3.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Corey Seager 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -165 - 1st

