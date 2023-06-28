Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .248 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

In 65.4% of his games this season (51 of 78), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has driven in a run in 31 games this season (39.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .260 AVG .236 .350 OBP .331 .409 SLG .399 10 XBH 13 6 HR 5 24 RBI 25 24/20 K/BB 19/21 4 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings