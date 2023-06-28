Wednesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (33-45) and Houston Astros (42-37) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on June 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-5) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (7-1) will get the nod for the Astros.

Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have won in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Houston has come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (353 total), Houston is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Astros have a 3.57 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule