On Wednesday, Corey Seager (.349 batting average in his past 10 games, with six doubles, a home run, four walks and 11 RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .345 with 21 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

In 79.2% of his 48 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (20.8%), homering in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In 50% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (41.7%), including eight multi-run games (16.7%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .387 AVG .295 .451 OBP .357 .708 SLG .489 20 XBH 11 7 HR 3 24 RBI 23 16/13 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings