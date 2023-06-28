Kyle Tucker -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.439) and total hits (76) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 70th in slugging.

Tucker is batting .222 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 49 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has hit a home run in 13% of his games in 2023 (10 of 77), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this year (39%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 of 77 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .275 AVG .272 .358 OBP .344 .458 SLG .419 16 XBH 10 5 HR 5 22 RBI 21 18/19 K/BB 24/17 8 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings