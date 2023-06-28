Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nate Lowe and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers and Joey Wentz on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 86 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 60 of 78 games this season (76.9%), including 21 multi-hit games (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (50.0%), including 11 multi-run games (14.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.299
|AVG
|.263
|.388
|OBP
|.360
|.497
|SLG
|.375
|17
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|17
|37/21
|K/BB
|39/24
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Wentz (1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.72 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.