Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB action with 106 total home runs.

Texas is third in baseball with a .455 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .272 batting average leads MLB.

Texas is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.9 runs per game (468 total).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average MLB's best WHIP (1.180).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Dunning is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Dunning is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Yankees W 4-2 Away Dane Dunning Clarke Schmidt 6/24/2023 Yankees L 1-0 Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees L 5-3 Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers - Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers - Home Jon Gray Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Framber Valdez 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning Cristian Javier

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.