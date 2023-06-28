How to Watch the Rangers vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB action with 106 total home runs.
- Texas is third in baseball with a .455 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .272 batting average leads MLB.
- Texas is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.9 runs per game (468 total).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers average MLB's best WHIP (1.180).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Dunning is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Dunning is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Yankees
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/24/2023
|Yankees
|L 1-0
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Luis Severino
|6/25/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-3
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Gerrit Cole
|6/26/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Matthew Boyd
|6/27/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Matt Manning
|6/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Reese Olson
|6/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Ronel Blanco
|7/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Hunter Brown
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Framber Valdez
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Cristian Javier
