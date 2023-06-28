The Texas Rangers (48-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-44) will square off on Wednesday, June 28 at Globe Life Field, with Dane Dunning starting for the Rangers and Joey Wentz taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+170). The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-8, 6.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Rangers and Tigers matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-210) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $14.76 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 30 (63.8%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 26 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 7-10 when favored by +170 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Corey Seager 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.