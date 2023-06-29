Thursday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (33-46) and the Houston Astros (43-37) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on June 29.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (2-3, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Adam Wainwright (3-2, 6.56 ERA).

Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 53 times and won 29, or 54.7%, of those games.

Houston is 27-19 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 55.6% chance to win.

Houston has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 363 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.61).

