How to Watch the Astros vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Altuve hit the field when the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros meet on Thursday at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Cardinals Player Props
|Astros vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Cardinals Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 93 total home runs.
- Houston's .404 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
- Houston has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (363 total runs).
- The Astros' .316 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.254).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- J.P. France makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- France is looking for his fifth straight quality start.
- France will try to prolong a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).
- He has had one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Bobby Miller
|6/25/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/27/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Miles Mikolas
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Adam Wainwright
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Jon Gray
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Kyle Freeland
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.