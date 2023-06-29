The St. Louis Cardinals (33-46) will look for Jordan Walker to continue a 16-game hitting streak versus the Houston Astros (43-37), on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are J.P. France (2-3) for the Astros and Adam Wainwright (3-2) for the Cardinals.

Astros vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (2-3, 3.54 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-2, 6.56 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (2-3) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.54 ERA this season with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across nine games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

France has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 6.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 41-year-old has a 6.56 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .348 to opposing hitters.

Wainwright is looking to collect his second quality start of the season.

Wainwright has put up eight starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.

