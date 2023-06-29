After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Bligh Madris and the Houston Astros take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bligh Madris? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)

  • Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Madris had a base hit in 15 out of 39 games last season (38.5%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (7.7%).
  • He hit a long ball once out of 39 games a year ago, going deep in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In four of 39 games last season (10.3%), Madris drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • In nine of 39 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 15
.145 AVG .227
.213 OBP .292
.232 SLG .318
4 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 1
20/6 K/BB 11/4
2 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 6.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 41-year-old has put up a 6.56 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .348 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.