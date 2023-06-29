The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .246 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

McCormick has had a hit in 23 of 42 games this year (54.8%), including multiple hits 11 times (26.2%).

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has driven in a run in 12 games this season (28.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 42 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .319 AVG .171 .402 OBP .266 .611 SLG .286 11 XBH 4 5 HR 2 14 RBI 7 18/8 K/BB 24/7 5 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings