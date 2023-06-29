Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .345 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Seager has picked up a hit in 39 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has gone deep in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (51.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those games (22.4%).

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (42.9%), including nine games with multiple runs (18.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .385 AVG .295 .452 OBP .357 .706 SLG .489 21 XBH 11 7 HR 3 25 RBI 23 18/14 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings