The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .805 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .322 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

Duran is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Duran has recorded a hit in 40 of 61 games this season (65.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (36.1%).

In 11 games this season, he has homered (18.0%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Duran has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (20 of 61), with two or more RBI 11 times (18.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this year (27 of 61), with two or more runs five times (8.2%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 27 .387 AVG .257 .435 OBP .291 .679 SLG .429 15 XBH 11 8 HR 3 21 RBI 12 25/9 K/BB 31/1 1 SB 3

