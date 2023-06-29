Jeremy Pena, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, June 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Pena is batting .190 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 50 of 74 games this season (67.6%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.3%).

In 12.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has had an RBI in 21 games this year (28.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.5% of his games this year (30 of 74), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .226 AVG .276 .307 OBP .307 .370 SLG .441 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 14 RBI 16 28/12 K/BB 45/5 7 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings