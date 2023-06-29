Rangers vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 29
Thursday's contest features the Texas Rangers (49-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-45) clashing at Globe Life Field (on June 29) at 2:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rangers.
The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (6-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).
Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 31, or 64.6%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 11-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- No team has scored more than the 478 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Severino
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Martín Pérez vs Matt Manning
|June 28
|Tigers
|W 10-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reese Olson
|June 30
|Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ronel Blanco
|July 1
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Hunter Brown
|July 2
|Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Framber Valdez
|July 3
|Astros
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Cristian Javier
|July 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs TBA
