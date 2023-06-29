Thursday's contest features the Texas Rangers (49-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-45) clashing at Globe Life Field (on June 29) at 2:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rangers.

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (6-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 31, or 64.6%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 11-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 478 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule