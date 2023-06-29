Thursday's contest features the Texas Rangers (49-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-45) clashing at Globe Life Field (on June 29) at 2:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rangers.

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (6-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
  • The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 31, or 64.6%, of those games.
  • Texas has a record of 11-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The Rangers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • No team has scored more than the 478 runs Texas has this season.
  • The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 24 @ Yankees L 1-0 Jon Gray vs Luis Severino
June 25 @ Yankees L 5-3 Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
June 26 Tigers L 7-2 Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
June 27 Tigers W 8-3 Martín Pérez vs Matt Manning
June 28 Tigers W 10-2 Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
June 29 Tigers - Jon Gray vs Reese Olson
June 30 Astros - Nathan Eovaldi vs Ronel Blanco
July 1 Astros - Andrew Heaney vs Hunter Brown
July 2 Astros - Martín Pérez vs Framber Valdez
July 3 Astros - Dane Dunning vs Cristian Javier
July 4 @ Red Sox - Jon Gray vs TBA

