The Texas Rangers versus Detroit Tigers game on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Adolis Garcia and Matt Vierling.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 109 total home runs.

Texas' .459 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers have a league-leading .273 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (478 total, six per game).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Gray enters this matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray is trying to pick up his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Yankees L 1-0 Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees L 5-3 Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers W 10-2 Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers - Home Jon Gray Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Framber Valdez 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray -

