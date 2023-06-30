Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and a walk) against the Cardinals.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .251 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 92nd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (52 of 80), with multiple hits 20 times (25.0%).

He has homered in 15.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (46.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .260 AVG .242 .350 OBP .343 .409 SLG .414 10 XBH 14 6 HR 6 24 RBI 29 24/20 K/BB 20/24 4 SB 0

