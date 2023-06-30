Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will see Ronel Blanco at the rubber for the Houston Astros in the first game of a four-game series, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 95 home runs.

Houston ranks 15th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 377 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Houston strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.57.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.247 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Blanco has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals L 4-2 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals W 10-7 Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals W 14-0 Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home Ronel Blanco Chase Anderson

