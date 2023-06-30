Astros vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 30
The Texas Rangers (49-32) will look for continued power from a batter on a roll versus the Houston Astros (44-37) on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. Ezequiel Duran is on a three-game homer streak.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-3) versus the Astros and Ronel Blanco (1-0).
Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.63 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ronel Blanco
- Blanco (1-0) takes the mound first for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.63 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
- Blanco has two quality starts this year.
- Blanco is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.7 innings per start.
- In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Ronel Blanco vs. Rangers
- The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .274 batting average, and is first in the league with 781 total hits and first in MLB action with 483 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.459) and are sixth in all of MLB with 111 home runs.
- In three innings over two appearances against the Rangers this season, Blanco has a 3 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .333.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (6-3) for his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, a 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.037 in 14 games this season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Gray has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
Jon Gray vs. Astros
- The Astros rank 11th in MLB with 377 runs scored this season. They have a .249 batting average this campaign with 95 home runs (13th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in one game, and they have gone 1-for-7 with an RBI over two innings.
