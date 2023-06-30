The Texas Rangers (49-32) will look for continued power from a batter on a roll versus the Houston Astros (44-37) on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. Ezequiel Duran is on a three-game homer streak.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-3) versus the Astros and Ronel Blanco (1-0).

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.63 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ronel Blanco

Blanco (1-0) takes the mound first for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.63 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.

In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.

Blanco has two quality starts this year.

Blanco is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.7 innings per start.

In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Ronel Blanco vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .274 batting average, and is first in the league with 781 total hits and first in MLB action with 483 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.459) and are sixth in all of MLB with 111 home runs.

In three innings over two appearances against the Rangers this season, Blanco has a 3 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .333.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (6-3) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, a 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.037 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Gray has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.

Jon Gray vs. Astros

The Astros rank 11th in MLB with 377 runs scored this season. They have a .249 batting average this campaign with 95 home runs (13th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in one game, and they have gone 1-for-7 with an RBI over two innings.

