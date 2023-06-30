The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while batting .326.

Duran is batting .500 with three homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Duran has picked up a hit in 66.1% of his 62 games this season, with at least two hits in 37.1% of those games.

In 19.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (21 of 62), with more than one RBI 11 times (17.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (45.2%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .391 AVG .257 .437 OBP .291 .700 SLG .429 16 XBH 11 9 HR 3 22 RBI 12 25/9 K/BB 31/1 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings