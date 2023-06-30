Josh Jung -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the mound, on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Jung has recorded a hit in 57 of 78 games this season (73.1%), including 22 multi-hit games (28.2%).

In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has an RBI in 27 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (47.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (19.2%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .284 AVG .265 .361 OBP .293 .496 SLG .476 14 XBH 18 8 HR 8 26 RBI 22 46/15 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings