On Friday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 116th and he is 99th in slugging.

Dubon has gotten a hit in 47 of 62 games this year (75.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (30.6%).

In four games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 14 games this year (22.6%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 54.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .270 AVG .299 .284 OBP .329 .351 SLG .453 7 XBH 14 1 HR 3 5 RBI 11 13/3 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings