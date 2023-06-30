The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 61 of 80 games this year (76.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (26.3%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this season (41.3%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.8%.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .292 AVG .263 .383 OBP .360 .481 SLG .375 17 XBH 13 6 HR 2 26 RBI 17 39/23 K/BB 39/24 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings