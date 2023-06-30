The Texas Rangers (49-32) and Houston Astros (44-37) battle in AL West action, on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Jon Gray (6-3) for the Rangers and Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.63 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will send Gray (6-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.89 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .208 in 14 games this season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Gray has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Jon Gray vs. Astros

The Astros rank 11th in MLB with 377 runs scored this season. They have a .249 batting average this campaign with 95 home runs (13th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in one game, and they have gone 1-for-7 with an RBI over two innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ronel Blanco

The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.

Blanco is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season in this game.

Blanco is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.7 innings per start.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Ronel Blanco vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has the second-ranked slugging percentage (.459) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (111) in all of MLB. They have a collective .274 batting average, and are first in the league with 781 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 483 runs.

Blanco has a 3 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the Rangers this season in three innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over two appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.