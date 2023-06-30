Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Travis Jankowski and his .514 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and Ronel Blanco on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has eight doubles, a triple and 19 walks while hitting .299.
- Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has not homered in his 38 games this season.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.9%).
- He has scored in 14 games this season (36.8%), including five multi-run games (13.2%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.294
|AVG
|.304
|.419
|OBP
|.400
|.373
|SLG
|.411
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|4/10
|K/BB
|16/9
|5
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.57 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Blanco (1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.63 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
