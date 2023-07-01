Looking at odds to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for 2023-24, the Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Alperen Sengun MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Alperen Sengun 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 19.7 492 Rebounds 8.9 223 Assists 5.2 131 Steals 0.9 23 Blocks 0.9 22 FG% 52.9% 200-for-378 3P% 29.3% 17-for-58

Alperen Sengun's Next Game

Matchup: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Space City Home Network, BSSW

