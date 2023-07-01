When the Texas Rangers (49-33) and Houston Astros (45-37) face off at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 1, Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for the Rangers, while the Astros will send Hunter Brown to the hill. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.82 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (6-4, 3.72 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 50 times and won 31, or 62%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 24-12 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Astros have won in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +175 - 2nd

