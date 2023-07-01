Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Alex Bregman and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Houston Astros matchup at Globe Life Field on Saturday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI (78 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .249/.348/.409 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 82 hits with 18 doubles, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .283/.358/.459 so far this season.

Tucker takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for his 17th start of the season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Eovaldi has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks ninth, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 25 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at White Sox Jun. 20 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 vs. Angels Jun. 15 7.0 5 3 3 9 2 at Rays Jun. 10 6.1 7 4 4 6 3 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 6.0 1 0 0 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Hunter Brown's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 98 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.344/.457 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 17 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 66 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .263/.332/.510 slash line so far this year.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.