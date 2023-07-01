A strong season is a possibility for the Baylor Bears in 2023, given their win total over/under of seven.

Baylor Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7 -120 +100 54.5%

Bears' 2022 Performance

Baylor averaged 413.8 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 45th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 58th, surrendering 371.0 yards per contest.

Baylor ranked 68th in pass offense (231.5 passing yards per game) and 61st in pass defense (222.8 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

Baylor picked up three wins at home last year and three on the road.

The Bears collected three wins as favorites (in seven games) and three wins as underdogs (in six games).

Baylor's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Richard Reese RB 972 YDS / 14 TD / 74.8 YPG / 4.9 YPC Blake Shapen QB 2,790 YDS (63.3%) / 18 TD / 10 INT

96 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 7.4 RUSH YPG Qualan Jones RB 462 YDS / 7 TD / 35.5 YPG / 5.0 YPC

23 REC / 135 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG Monaray Baldwin WR 33 REC / 565 YDS / 4 TD / 43.5 YPG Al Walcott DB 66 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Dillon Doyle LB 82 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Devin Lemear DB 52 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Christian Morgan DB 45 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT

Bears' Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (83), the Bears have the 10th-toughest schedule in college football.

Baylor will face the 81st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year (45).

Baylor's schedule includes eight games against teams with winning records in 2022 (five against teams with nine or more wins and zero against squads that picked up less than four wins).

Baylor 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Texas State September 2 - - 2 Utah September 9 - - 3 LIU Post September 16 - - 4 Texas September 23 - - 5 @ UCF September 30 - - 6 Texas Tech October 7 - - 8 @ Cincinnati October 21 - - 9 Iowa State October 28 - - 10 Houston November 4 - - 11 @ Kansas State November 11 - - 12 @ TCU November 18 - - 13 West Virginia November 25 - -

