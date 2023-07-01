Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (45-36) and the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) clashing at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (4-5) to the mound, while Luis Severino (1-2) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Fox Sports 1

Cardinals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won 19 of its 49 games, or 38.8%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 52.4% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 365 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been victorious in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (361 total), New York is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.60 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 24 Cubs L 9-1 Adam Wainwright vs Justin Steele June 25 Cubs W 7-5 Matthew Liberatore vs Marcus Stroman June 27 Astros W 4-2 Jordan Montgomery vs Framber Valdez June 28 Astros L 10-7 Miles Mikolas vs Cristian Javier June 29 Astros L 14-0 Adam Wainwright vs J.P. France July 1 Yankees - Jack Flaherty vs Luis Severino July 1 Yankees - Matthew Liberatore vs Luis Severino July 2 Yankees - Jordan Montgomery vs Gerrit Cole July 3 @ Marlins - Miles Mikolas vs Braxton Garrett July 4 @ Marlins - Adam Wainwright vs Jesús Luzardo July 5 @ Marlins - Matthew Liberatore vs Bryan Hoeing

Yankees Schedule