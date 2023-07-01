Chas McCormick and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .252.

In 56.8% of his 44 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 15.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has driven home a run in 12 games this year (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 17 games this year (38.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .319 AVG .190 .402 OBP .273 .611 SLG .291 11 XBH 4 5 HR 2 14 RBI 7 18/8 K/BB 28/7 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings