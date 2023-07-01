Looking at odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dillon Brooks DPOY Odds

  • DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Think Dillon Brooks will win Defensive Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Dillon Brooks 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 25
Points 14.2 356
Rebounds 3.6 89
Assists 1.6 41
Steals 1.0 24
Blocks 0.0 1
FG% 48.3% 131-for-271
3P% 41.7% 50-for-120

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Dillon Brooks' Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.