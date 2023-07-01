Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rockets is +50000 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and information on VanVleet.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Fred VanVleet MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Clutch Player Odds: +8000 (20th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

Think Fred VanVleet will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Fred VanVleet 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 17.7 425 Rebounds 4.4 105 Assists 9 217 Steals 1.1 27 Blocks 0.6 14 FG% 39.7% 139-for-350 3P% 38.8% 73-for-188

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Fred VanVleet's Next Game

Matchup: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Space City Home Network, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.