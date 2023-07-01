Incarnate Word 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals play UTEP on September 2, a highlight of their 2023 college football schedule. For the full slate, see below.
Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!
Incarnate Word 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|@ UTEP (FBS)
|September 2 | 9:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Northern Colorado
|September 9 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Abilene Christian
|September 16 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|North American
|September 23 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|SE Louisiana
|October 7 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|October 14 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ McNeese
|October 21 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Lamar
|October 28 | 4:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Nicholls State
|November 4 | 4:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Northwestern State
|November 11 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Houston Christian
|November 18 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
Watch college football this season on Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.