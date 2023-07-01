Jake Ferguson's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

Jake Ferguson Injury Status

Ferguson is currently not on the injured list.

Is Ferguson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jake Ferguson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
22 TAR, 19 REC, 174 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jake Ferguson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 29.40 312 50
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 61.33 239 30
2023 ADP - 219 27

Other Cowboys Players

Michael Gallup: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Trevon Diggs: Stats & Injury News
CeeDee Lamb: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Brandin Cooks: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Dak Prescott: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Demarcus Lawrence: Stats & Injury News
Tony Pollard: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Micah Parsons: Stats & Injury News
Malik Hooker: Stats & Injury News
Ronald Jones II: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Dante Fowler Jr.: Stats & Injury News
Stephon Gilmore: Stats & Injury News
Dorance Armstrong Jr.: Stats & Injury News
Jourdan Lewis: Stats & Injury News
Cooper Rush: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Leighton Vander Esch: Stats & Injury News
Jayron Kearse: Stats & Injury News
Neville Gallimore: Stats & Injury News
Jalen Tolbert: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Johnathan Hankins: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jake Ferguson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 3 @Giants 3 2 13 0
Week 4 Commanders 1 1 7 0
Week 6 @Eagles 6 4 40 1
Week 7 Lions 1 1 7 0
Week 8 Bears 1 1 1 1
Week 11 @Vikings 2 2 15 0
Week 12 Giants 3 3 57 0
Week 13 Colts 2 2 -1 0
Week 16 Eagles 1 1 24 0
Week 17 @Titans 1 1 7 0
Week 18 @Commanders 1 1 4 0
Wild Card @Buccaneers 1 1 34 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.