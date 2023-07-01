Might the Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.

Jason Robertson's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Jason Robertson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 18:06 543:15
Goals 0.3 10
Assists 0.6 18
Points 0.9 28
Hits 0.5 15
Takeaways 0.7 20
Giveaways 0.7 20
Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Jason Robertson's Next Game

