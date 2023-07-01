Jason Robertson is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, presented to the NHL's top goalscorer. For more stats and information on this Dallas Stars player, continue reading.

Jason Robertson's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Jason Robertson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 18:06 543:15 Goals 0.3 10 Assists 0.6 18 Points 0.9 28 Hits 0.5 15 Takeaways 0.7 20 Giveaways 0.7 20 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Jason Robertson's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

BSSW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

