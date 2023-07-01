On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .281.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

Heim has gotten a hit in 52 of 71 games this season (73.2%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (29.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has had an RBI in 32 games this year (45.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .265 AVG .296 .322 OBP .345 .538 SLG .430 18 XBH 12 9 HR 3 30 RBI 26 29/10 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings