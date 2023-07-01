Kyrie Irving 2023-24 NBA Clutch POY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Kyrie Irving's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award are +6600. For more stats and info on this Dallas Mavericks player, continue reading the article.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kyrie Irving Clutch POY Odds
- Clutch Player Odds: +6600 (18th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $6600)
- MVP Odds: +25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
Think Kyrie Irving will win Clutch Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Kyrie Irving 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|17
|Points
|23.0
|391
|Rebounds
|3.9
|67
|Assists
|5.2
|88
|Steals
|1.2
|20
|Blocks
|0.3
|5
|FG%
|47.1%
|146-for-310
|3P%
|38.4%
|43-for-112
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Kyrie Irving's Next Game
- Matchup: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.