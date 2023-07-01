In terms of odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen is currently +2500 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miro Heiskanen's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +2500 (5th in NHL)

Think Miro Heiskanen will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Miro Heiskanen 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 25:21 760:46
Goals 0.1 4
Assists 0.6 17
Points 0.7 21
Hits 0.7 22
Takeaways 0.6 18
Giveaways 0.6 18
Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Miro Heiskanen's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.