In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Roope Hintz's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Roope Hintz 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 28
Time on Ice 15:52 476:18
Goals 0.3 10
Assists 0.5 16
Points 0.9 26
Hits 0.3 10
Takeaways 0.3 8
Giveaways 0.3 9
Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Roope Hintz's Next Game

